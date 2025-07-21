Aberdour Festival: 10-day programme with comedy, music, exhibitions & lots to do

A Fife community is gearing up for its annual festival with a packed programme spanning ten days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks the 41st Aberdour Festival put together by a team of local volunteers, and it features everything from live music to community events, opera, sing-a-long cinema and comedy.

The festival runs from July 25 to August 3 and events and shows are being staged at a host of venues throughout the village. Full details at https://aberdourfestival.org/programme/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme is ‘100 years of television,’ as 2025 marks the centenary of the first television image transmitted by Scottish inventor, John Logie Baird. It will be the theme for the family games night as well as the parade, sandcastle competition, raft race and scarecrow trail.

Author Denise Mina is appearing at Aberdour Festival (Pic: Lisa Ferguson) Denise Mina - Scottish crime writer

Writing in the official programme, Helen Pearson, who chairs the festival committee, said: “Many would describe Aberdour as the best village in Scotland because of the amazing generosity of our community, in terms of time, energy, commitment, enthusiasm, as well as skills and expertise.

“The committee has worked hard again this year to bring together a packed programme of music, talks, sport, dance, literature and the visual arts.” After last year’s 40th anniversary event, the festival is staging many events in local venues which have limited capacities - early booking is advised.

The village’s arts festival runs from the opening day until July 27 and features the work of new and established artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are exhibitions in the Long Gallery, Aberdour Castle - a new venue this year - St Fillan’s Church Hall, The Institute on Shore Road, Harbour Studio, Aberdour Heritage Centre, The Café @ Number 16, and The Drinks Cabinet.

The Donkey Brae Run is a great tradition in Aberdour (Pic: George McLuskie)

Visitors can also follow a scarecrow trail - maps are available locally - with the winners announced at the sports day on August 2.

The festival also gets underway with the crowning of the village’s royal party at Aberdour Castle on Saturday 26th, officiated by Alison Chapman, arts festival . This year’s festival queen is Mila Crichton with her attendant Tsveti Adamik, while the festival king is Owen Nicholson with his attendant Lucas Fenton. The crowning ceremony starts at 10:00am followed by the festival parade, led by Dysart Colliery Brass Band.

Sunday, July 27 features the village market which will have a European outdoor market vibe with a live music stage, quality food vendors, and unique crafters - and there is also the traditional Donkey Brae Races at 1:00pm.

The programme is packed with events across the ten days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bands On The Sands brings a number of musicians to the Silver Sands on Sunday 27th.

They include local guitar tutor Nic Holson and his students covering everything from Scottish folk to hard rock They will also be joined by Nic’s Stay For Tomorrow

There is live comedy with a triple bid of acclaimed stand-ups at The Institute/Library on Monday 28th. Mark Nelson tops a bill which also includes Billy Kirkwood and Marjolein Robertson.

Also on July 28, the production team behind the hit documentary series ‘Life On The Bay’ - which followed the staff and guests at Pettycur Bay holiday park in nearby Kinghorn will talk about the show. They are at St Fillan's Church Hall from 5:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme also include ‘A Blether And A Bevvy’ events. On Tuesday 29th, acclaimed author Denise Mina will be in conversation in the church hall and talk about her latest novel.

Tuesday’s schedule also includes a night of jazz at The Institute/Library. After their sensational appearance last year at the marquee, former Kenny Ball and his Jazzmen guitar maestro John Fenner’s ‘Joie de Vivre Jazz’ trio offer an evening of the Great American Songbook sprinkled with blues and Dixieland standards

Shore Road car park is also the venue for the annual pet show on the 30th from 2:30pm while on July 31 there is a Sing-a-Long Mamma Mia screening at Aberdour Primary School which also plays host on the same day to Victoria’s Fantastic festival Magic show, and Fife Opera present The Marriage Of Figaro at the church hall.

On August 1, Hawkscraig Road football pitch is the venue for the village’s Teddy Bear Picnic when you can bring your favourite teddy bear, a picnic blanket, and lunch. There’ll be games, and plenty of teddy-themed fun!