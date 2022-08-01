Aberdour Festival 2022: 24 pictures from Saturday's parade, crowning and Beach Day

The day's fun began with a parade through the village, led by Dysart Colliery Band, ahead of the crowning of the 2022 Royal Party.

Willie-the-Newsagent did the honours of crowning Martha Millar and Sam Milroy as festival queen and king. They were accompanied by attendants Violet Fenner and Samuel Fenton.

The beach day saw people coming together for the sandcastle building competition, before teams took to the water for the always popular raft race later in the afternoon.

Organisers were delighted to see so many people getting involved in the day’s events and thanked all who came along and took part.

It was the first time the festival has been able to run a full programme since 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme of events – including storytelling, arts and craft sessions, the Easter v Wester cricket match, silent discos, quiz night and the gala day village sports – continues until Sunday, August 7.

For up to date information on the programme and availability visit www.aberdourfestival.org or visit the festival's Facebook page.

