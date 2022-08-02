Aberdour Festival 2022: Pictures from Sunday's village market, fun run and Donkey Brae Race

A village market and family fun day saw local businesses, charities and organisations come together to host stalls showcasing their goods, services and work.

There was plenty on offer to keep the family entertained, including inflatables and pony rides.

Also taking place was the kids’ 1km fun run and the popular Donkey Brae Race.

The adult race took on a different route this year with the bridge out of use and as a result did not include Donkey Brae.

Andrew Thompson was the winner of the adult race, and Laura Gibson was the fastest female on the day.

The programme of events continues in the coming days with the festival coming to a close on Sunday, August 7.

To find out more visit www.aberdourfestival.org

1. Sunday Festival Fun A village market and family fun day took place at the Silver Sands Playing Fields. Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

2. Sunday Festival Fun Eilidh Robertson providing some musical entertainment. Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

3. Sunday Festival Fun Local businesses were selling their goods and services at stalls in the park. Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

4. Sunday Festival Fun A variety of refreshments were available. Photo: Photo Sales