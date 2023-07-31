News you can trust since 1871
Scenes from this year's busy gala in Aberdour (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Scenes from this year's busy gala in Aberdour (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Scenes from this year's busy gala in Aberdour (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Aberdour Gala: 14 photos capturing the fun of events of village’s gala weekend

Crowds flocked to Aberdour at the weekend for the village’s gala parade and events.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:15 BST

It had everything from a village market to art exhibitions, the traditional Donkey Brae Run, a sports day as well as a football match, and a family ceilidh.

It was the culmination of a packed week of events and entertainment which saw big names such as Val McDermid and Gail Porter on stage, with music from Lights Out By Nine.

A familiar figure on the scarecrow trail at the gala

1. Aberdour Gala

A familiar figure on the scarecrow trail at the gala Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Artist Jules Main was one many who exhibited their work in the church hall.

2. Aberdour Gala

Artist Jules Main was one many who exhibited their work in the church hall. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Artwork on show in the church hall.

3. Aberdour Gala

Artwork on show in the church hall. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Smiles and waves from the royal party

4. Aberdour Gala

Smiles and waves from the royal party Photo: Fife Photo Agency

