Aberdour Gala: 14 photos capturing the fun of events of village’s gala weekend
Crowds flocked to Aberdour at the weekend for the village’s gala parade and events.
It had everything from a village market to art exhibitions, the traditional Donkey Brae Run, a sports day as well as a football match, and a family ceilidh.
It was the culmination of a packed week of events and entertainment which saw big names such as Val McDermid and Gail Porter on stage, with music from Lights Out By Nine.
