Organised by local businesses and St Fillans Church, it is on Saturday, December 10.

It will take place in and around the church on the High Street as the countdown to the festive season gets into full swing.

The programme of entertainment will include music from Sing it and other performers, while the village’s RNLI Aberdour Branch will serve mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies in the afternoon.

Aberdour's Christmas celebrations have been announced

The organisers have appealed to people to return out and give their support.

Dick Drummond, steering group chairman, said “Following the success of previous years and the positive compliments received from visitors to Aberdour and residents, the local businesses are once again collaborating to support our Christmas event.”And he added: “What better time to promote our village, support our shops and hostelries, enjoy listening to talented musicians and raise funds for the RNLI to Save Lives at Sea.”

The organisers invite everyone to come along in the morning for some Christmas shopping and relax in local hotels, restaurants and cafes.

From 2.00pm in the church hall, you can enjoy the musical entertainment, food and drink. It is planned that people will come and go – this is not a concert.

There will be a mid-afternoon interval to allow time to visit the shops and to buy raffle tickets for luxury Christmas Hampers filled by the Aberdour RNLI and local businesses.