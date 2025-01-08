Abseiling teams carry out high level inspections at Dunfermline Abbey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High-level masonry inspections have started at a historic Fife landmark.

The work at Dunfermline Abbey and Palace is being carried out by Historic Environment Scotland, and that means abseiling and using a 73 metre elevated platform to reach the hjghest points.

The work is part of an on going programme to assess the impact of climate cha ge on the abbey which dates back to the 11th century. The building remains open whilst the inspections continue throughout January, with occasional safety cordons in place to allow the team space to work.

Grant Black, high level masonry programme manager at HES, said: “The inspections at Dunfermline Abbey are part of an ongoing programme looking at the impact of climate change on historic structures, in combination with other factors.

The UK's tallest MEWP in action at Dunfermline Abbey, as part of HLM surveys. (Pic: Submitted)

“The spire stands at roughly 40 metres high, making it the tallest site we’ve inspected so-far, which means we need to employ a number of different methods at the site to carry out the inspection programme. These tactile inspections, which also involve checking masonry by hand, are helping us to examine the Abbey in different ways and will help to manage the site for future generations.”

The checks form part of a nationwide programme to assess the effects of climate change on sites with high-level masonry over 1.5 metres, in combination with other factors. Results from the surveys help to inform any necessary remedial repairs as well as future conservation work at sites across Scotland.

To help facilitate the works, a minor road closure on St Catherine’s Wynd, from the Life nightclub to the vennel at the Palace Gatehouse, will remain in place until January 17 to provide a safe working distance for the elevated platform.

Visitors also have until February 8 to experience the David I: A Revolution exhibition, which marks the 900th anniversary of his crowning and explores the changes made across Scotland throughout his reign.