Academics from the University of St Andrews among King's New Year Honours
Four leading academics at the University of St Andrews have been named in the New Year’s Honours list in recognition of their service to Public Health, history, culture, politics and Higher Education.
Professor David Christopher Crossman, Chief Scientist (Health), Scottish Government, and Dean of the University's School of Medicine, has been acknowledged with a CBE for his services to Public Health in Scotland.
Professor of History, Colin Craig Kidd, of Strathkinness, is to receive an OBE for services to History, Culture and Politics.
Commenting on his award, Professor Kidd said: 'I was both surprised and pleased to hear about this Honour. I take it to be a mark of recognition for the work we are doing here in the School of History at St Andrews, and the wider university. None of this would be possible without the cooperation of wonderful colleagues."
Both Emeritus Professor of Modern History, Robert (Rab) Allan Houston, and Lorna Esmé Margery Walker, Honorary Senior Lecturer of Medieval History, will receive an MBE for their services to Higher Education.