Academics from the University of St Andrews among King's New Year Honours

Professor David Christopher Crossman, Chief Scientist (Health), Scottish Government, and Dean of the University's School of Medicine, has been acknowledged with a CBE for his services to Public Health in Scotland.

Commenting on his award, Professor Kidd said: 'I was both surprised and pleased to hear about this Honour. I take it to be a mark of recognition for the work we are doing here in the School of History at St Andrews, and the wider university. None of this would be possible without the cooperation of wonderful colleagues."