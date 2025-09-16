Acclaimed Fringe show When Billy Met Alasdair set for Fife theatre

Two iconic Scots stars are the subject of a new one-man play which is coming to the Adam Smith Theatre.

Writer Alan Bissett’s When Billy Met Alasdair won critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe for its imagined chats when much loved comedian Billy Connolly met artist and author Alasdair Gray. The play comes to the Kirkcaldy theatre on Friday, February 27, 2026 with tickets available at onfife.com.

The show, which was named one of The Guardian’s “must-see” shows at this year’s Fringe, was inspired by a photo of Billy and Alasdair chatting when Connolly attended the launch of Gray’s 1981 masterpiece Lanark - hailed as the most influential Scottish novel of the second half of the 20th century.

Through wit, warmth and sharply observed storytelling, Bissett imagines the sparks that might have flown as he explores the struggles, humour and triumphs of both men, unearthing the human stories behind two cultural giants.

Originally commissioned by the Alasdair Gray Archive and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, the show is directed by Kirstin McLean and has already been longlisted for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award 2025.

Alan said: “It has been an honour for me to perform as the absolute legend that is Billy Connolly at the Edinburgh Fringe this year, in my one-man play, When Billy Met Alasdair, about the time that Connolly. I am excited to take the show on tour and bring it to a wider Scottish audience.

“Speaking to people after the show makes me realise how much deep affection there is for him from the people of Scotland.

“His warmth, charisma, wild improvisational skills and earthiness make him such a joy to depict and explore in theatrical form, and I honestly don't think I've had quite as gratifying a stage experience as this one. Long live the Big Yin."

The performance lands at a time when Sir Billy has released four limited edition art works under his Born On A Rainy Day series, recalling some of the fondest memories from his life.

The Kirkcaldy show is part of a wider Scottish tour which includes Aberdeen, Stirling, Peebles, Oban, and Portree.