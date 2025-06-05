Action group formed to safeguard historic Fife church before it is put up for sale

A new action group has been set up in an ambitious initiative to safeguard one of Scotland’s most historic churches.

The Friends of Burntisland Old Parish Church have come together to secure a future for the Category A-listed landmark which is listed for disposal by the Church of Scotland after 2027.

The church is thought to be the first one built in Scotland after the Reformation and still in use, but any sale could end 430 years of continuous service.

And although disposal of the building is two years away, the action group is mobilising now in a bid to explore every possibility.

King James IV of Scotland called a General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, at Burntisland Parish Church (Pic: TSPL)

It came following an appeal from the parish minister, the Rev Jim Reid and a small working group which appealed for support from the local community to breathe new life into the historic building. Almost 120 people attended a public meeting held earlier this year - underscoring the widespread concern for the church’s future.

John Dingwall, acting chair of the group, stressed the urgency of the situation.

He said: "We’re going to explore every option and look into every possibility. We need ideas and suggestions from the community, and we need people to step forward and support this effort. December 2027 is not far off, and we must find a solution."

Burntisland Old Parish Church is a truly unique architectural and historical gem. Not only is it Scotland’s only square-shaped church, but it also holds a distinguished place in Christian history.

A bible in the church (Pic: TSPL)

It was also the site of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, attended by King James VI, who authorised a new translation of the Bible—now renowned worldwide as The King James Version. Ever since, the church has been known as "The Kirk of the Bible".

Burntisland Church has another unique place in Scottish Church history. Rev. Thomas Chalmers and Rev. David Coupar, were Burntisland men who founded the Free Church of Scotland, leaving Burntisland Church and the Church of Scotland at the ‘disruption’ of 1843. Prior to this in the early 18th century, Rev. James Thomson was minister at Burntisland Church but was forced out because of his radical ideas. He went on to form the ‘Secession Church’ in the town, the forerunner of the Erskine United Free Church of Scotland.

The church also stands out for its remarkable wooden box pews and stunning insignia of trade associations.

For the past year, it has shared its services with Kinghorn Parish Church under the auspices of the Rev Reid. It was not permitted to call a new minister on the retiral of the Rev. Alan Sharp, in 2019.

In 2024, as part of a wider strategy to address financial challenges and declining congregations, it was one of 700 properties placed on the market by the Church of Scotland, with a set price of £65,000 for the building alone. If this funding is not secured by the end of 2027, the church will be placed on the open market.

The action group is urging residents, heritage enthusiasts, and supporters from near and far to help preserve an irreplaceable piece of Scotland’s history, and come forward with ideas, expertise, or financial support. To get involved, please contact [email protected]