Action taken to remove ‘dangerous’ spire above empty Kirkcaldy church

Action is to be taken to remove a church spire that poses an immediate danger to the public.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:48 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:49 GMT
Fife Council is to start work on Monday at the former church building on Normand Road in Dysart. The state of the building has been a cause for concern for locals for some time, and sits directly on the busy main road. A report from local authority engineers said the spire posed an “immediate danger” in the event of storms or high winds.

Garry Nicol, service manager for building standards and safety said: “The structure is twisted and in poor condition. We’re taking urgent action to keep the public safe and work will start next week.”

The work will mean a full road closure of a section of Station Road and partial closure with traffic lights on Normand Road. The removal of the spire is expected to take 10-12 working days but progress will depend on the weather.

The vacant United Free Church, Normand Road, Dysart (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)The vacant United Free Church, Normand Road, Dysart (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
The vacant United Free Church, Normand Road, Dysart (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Added Mr Nicol: “We understand the owner of the building has taken some steps to resolve this issue. However, the urgency of the situation means that we’ve had to take immediate action to get this work done and keep the public safe.”

In 2021, local residents called for action to repair the church wall to allow a footpath to be re-opened after a two-year closure. It had been cordoned off because of structural problems which posed a concern for the safety of people using the pavement - but locals said that forced them onto the road and on occasions, safety barriers have also fallen onto the road making it dangerous for motorists.

