Action is to be taken to remove a church spire that poses an immediate danger to the public.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife Council is to start work on Monday at the former church building on Normand Road in Dysart. The state of the building has been a cause for concern for locals for some time, and sits directly on the busy main road. A report from local authority engineers said the spire posed an “immediate danger” in the event of storms or high winds.

Garry Nicol, service manager for building standards and safety said: “The structure is twisted and in poor condition. We’re taking urgent action to keep the public safe and work will start next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work will mean a full road closure of a section of Station Road and partial closure with traffic lights on Normand Road. The removal of the spire is expected to take 10-12 working days but progress will depend on the weather.

The vacant United Free Church, Normand Road, Dysart (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Added Mr Nicol: “We understand the owner of the building has taken some steps to resolve this issue. However, the urgency of the situation means that we’ve had to take immediate action to get this work done and keep the public safe.”