Actor Dougray Scott leads Tartan Day parade along 6th Avenue in New York

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The star of Mission Impossible was the Grand Marshal for this year’s annual celebration which is the high profile centrepiece of of Tartan Week in the Big Apple.

The gathering celebrates Scottish connections and showcases our culture and style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmy and Bafta winning actor Scott, who grew up in Glenrothes in Fife, was the latest celebrity to leads the parade on 6th Avenue, following in the footsteps of big names such as Billy Connolly, Sam Heughan, Brian Cox and Alan Cumming. It featured around 1500 participants including bagpipers, Highland dancers, and Scottish clan members.

Dougray Scott leads the 2024 Tartan Day parade in New York (Pic: Kylie Corwin)

He donned a custom weathered Morrison tartan 16oz Strome kilt in honour of his late mother Elma’s Scottish heritage. It was woven by Lochcarron Weavers.