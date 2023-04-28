Academics and big names from the world of books, stage and broadcasting are all coming to town across May and June with events at the Adam Smith Theatre, Old Kirk, and even Smith’s own back garden.

It will be the biggest celebration of the renowned economist and philosopher since a 1972 symposium in town to mark his 250th anniversary - and the organisers are opening the doors to local people to get on board and see as many events as they can.

Professor Roger Mullin, the town’s former MP, has put together a two-day programme of talks featuring a host of academics, and his message was clear: “It may be an academic programme, but it is not just for academics. Come along, and you will get a much more rounded view of the man.”

Adam Smith will be honoured by his home town on the 300th anniversary of his birth

The 300th anniversary events at the Old Kirk run across June 8 and 9, and are all free to attend. They are themed around four topics - philosophy, education, economics and culture.

That last subject is maybe one not immediately associated with Smith. The afternoon session will feature Professor Michael Brown from the University of Aberdeen along with renowned Scottish broadcaster Billy Kay, as well as soprano Elizabeth Thomson and pianist Mark Rogers.

Mr Mullin explained: “I wanted to introduce something not widely looked at and that was his cultural significance and influence”

Opening up Smith’s world to the widest possible audience runs through the academic programme.

Speakers include Billy Kay, Fonna Forman, Ryan Hanley and Sir Anton Muscastelli

“I wanted to find something that engaged with Adam Smith as an academic, a philosopher and economist,” said Mr Mullin. “I wanted to have academics who were mainstream Adam Smith scholars, but also some who are not specialists on him but who are knowledgeable about his influence in their area of expertise and academic interest

“I hope that will give us a fresh insight into his work and thinking. It will be really interesting.”

Mr Mullin will launch the first session with Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli and Dr Craig Smith from the University of Glasgow where Smith was botha student and a scholar.

The philosophy programme brings Professor Fonna Formann from the University of California, Professor Ryan Hanley from Boston College and Professor Jacob Soll from the University of Southern California, underpinning the global interest in Smith’s work and his influence to this day.

Professor Maria Pia Paganelli from the University of Texas joins for a discussion around his economic theories, together with a host of guests from Scottish universities - and that mix is an important part of the programme.

“I was keen to showcase Scottish universities in the programme, “ said Mr Mullin. “I also want to open up the sessions, so there will be panel discussions as well as Q&As with the audience. They are open to anyone who wants to learn more about Adam Smith and understand him a bit better.”Mr Mullin is hoping the audience mix will take it beyond the bounds of most academic conferences.

“I have been at more than a few academic conferences and the problem is they can end up with a small community talking to itself. I wanted to expand that.

“I am certain the programme will bring people to the town, and that can only be good for Kirkcaldy. We know academics are coming to town - I’ve been contacted by a senator in Malaysia, and by people in Canada, USA and Holland who have all heard about Smith’s tercentenary celebrations.

“This promotes the town and helps to understand its place in history and that can attract people. I know the council is keen there is a legacy from this - there has to be a lasting legacy to promote Adam Smith to a wider audience, and to understand him better.”

Mr Mullin believes Smith resonates today as we adapt to a life post-lockdown and post-Brexit.

“He argued that you cannot understand economics without understanding society. He had a much more rounded view.”

Join the garden party:

Adam Smith’s garden will be opened up for the first time as part of the tercentenary celebrations.

It sits next to 1 Adam Smith Close, and was bought by the Adam Smith Global Foundation before lockdown with a view to bringing it back into use. The aim was to replicate how it looked when Smith wandered round it - and to create a new space for use for small events as well as opening it up to visitors.

A team of workers is currently getting it ready for a special garden party on June 6 which will feature entertainment, canapes and prosecco.

The foundation wants to invite local people to the event, which runs from 3£0pm to 6:30pm, and is appealing for nominations. There will also be an opportunity to walk the Smith trail in the company og guide, George Proudfoot.

Nominations for invites should be sent to Paula Civilek at the foundation before May 22. Please email [email protected]

A panel will then pick the winners and invitations sent out.

