It takes place at the Kings Live Lounge on Sunday, June 11, and features five acts across mire than five hours, with the prospect of food in the courtyard, a fully stocked bar and lounge, and a chance to see inside the Esplanade venue.

Ticket prices have been kept low to make the gig as accessible as possible to local folk, and the bill spotlights great local bands and singers including Lights Out By Nine, the Coaltown Daisies, The Long Road, Sandy Power and Adele Ward.

The gig forms part of the Adam Smith Global Foundation tercentenary celebrations which bring academics as well as big names such as Robert Peston, Ed Balls and author Sandy McCall Smith to the Lang Toun.

Lights Out By Nine and the Coaltown Daisies are part of the line up for the tercentenary gig

The Live Lounge line-up has been curated by Dougie Hunter from Lights Out By Nine who have played at previous festivals to celebrate the Lang Toun’s most famous son.

“From the outset, the foundation wanted it to be affordable to the community so as many people as possible can come along..

“It’s giving people an afternoon and evening out and a chance to enjoy live music. The Live Lounge is bringing in outside catering so there will be food in the courtyard, and opening up the building to make the absolute most of it. We’ll open up the rooms so people can make use of the venue.

“It’ll be a great atmosphere and everyone is looking forward to it. All the musicians were keen to be part of it. Out of an idea a great collective has come together - there is a great feeling of camaraderie. This is a great advert for the venue and for Kirkcaldy.”

Doors open at 2:00pm with Adele Ward opening the proceedings with a set at 2:30. The live music should then continue until early evening.

“It’s great to have something like this on our doorstep,” said Dougie. “Hopefully this can become an annual event.”

