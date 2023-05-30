Adam Smith 300: free food festival returns to college for Smith’s tercentenary

The hugely popular event will take place in the atrium of Fife College’s St Brycedale campus on Saturday, June 10 - a weekend packed which celebrations to honour the Lang Toun’s most famous son on his landmark 300th birthday.

Fife College will throw open its doors for the annual Adam Smith Food Festival and showcase the very best of Fife food, bringing together producers and food lovers under one roof - and it is free to attend. It will feature cooking demonstrations by Gary Maclean, MasterChef: The Professionals winner in 2016, and some of the college’s very own current and former culinary arts students. Part of the wider Adam Smith tercentenary celebrations, the event will also feature stalls from a variety of food producers, with the opportunity to purchase some great local produce.

Several kids and adults workshops will also run in the college’s training kitchens, such as smoothie-making classes, cocktail-making and wine-tasting.

Culinary arts students will be part of the food festival in Kirkcaldy

The student-run restaurant, The Academy will also be open for light snacks, and there will be a barbeque and food truck outside, as well as music, face-painting and other entertainment.

The event marks a return to town for the Masterchef champ.

He said: “ have had such a great time at Kirkcaldy’s Food Festival in the past and can’t wait to come back again. I will be doing a few demonstrations, using some of the amazing local produce on offer in Fife. As a lecturer in professional cookery, it will be great to share some culinary ideas with the staff and students at Fife College.”

Geoffrey Proudlock, director of the Faculty of Business, Enterprise and Tourism with supported programmes at Fife College, said: “It’s been wonderful to see the event grow over the years and to welcome so many independent producers who bring a variety of fantastic local, regional and Scottish food.

The college has created a Wealth of Nations cocktail