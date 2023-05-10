Former American Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers, will be joined at St Bryce Kirk by Ed Balls, former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Stephanie Flanders, ex-BBC economics editor on Friday, and the event has already attracted a full house.

This week also saw work continue on the garden at 1 Adam Smith Close just off the High Street to prepare for a special garden party which will honour a number of community champions. It is just one of the events planned for the weekend of June 8-10 to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of Kirkcaldy’s most famous son.

The garden party will feature music from Tony Delicata, plus Prosecco and canapes - courtesy of Cafe Continental - and a rare chance to see the garden of his mother’s house just off the High street, a place Smith was known to spend time in.

The tercentenary garden party will take place in the shadow of 1 Adam Smith Close. Pictured are: Stewart Biggar; Cllr Blair Allan; Robert Main – Trustee ASGF; Cllr Alistair Cameron; Gary Meldrum – Projects Officer, Community Payback Team; Alice Soper, Growing Kirkcaldy; George Proudfoot – Trustee ASGF (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

It has sat hidden by a high wall which runs the length of Adam Smith Close and a gate for centuries, but now under the ownership of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, the aim is to open it up to the community and create a direct entrance into its headquarters and heritage centre which is set to re-open on a regular basis.

A community payback team has been busy clearing the garden and getting it ready for the big weekend when the foundation wants to open up the garden to as many local people as possible. It has already had a good response to its appeal for nominations, and there is still time to put forward someone you think would enjoy the occasion - plus a guest - before the cut off date of May 22. Nominations should be sent to Paula Civilek at [email protected]

The garden party is on June 10 running from 3:30pm to 6:30pm.