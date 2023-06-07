Adam Smith 300: guests flock to garden party in Adam Smith's own garden

The garden next to 1 Adam Smith Close opened its gate to host a special garden party as part of the tercentenary celebrations of Smith, renowned globally for his influence on economics and philosophy.

It was bought by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, and a huge amount of work has gone into getting it ready for the event – which could the first of several to be held there. The garden sits just off the High Street behind where Smith’s mother once lived, but has rarely been used as a public space for generations.