The sunshine scene at the garden party held in Adam Smith's former garden to mark his tercentenary
The sunshine scene at the garden party held in Adam Smith's former garden to mark his tercentenary

Adam Smith 300: guests flock to garden party in Adam Smith's own garden

The sun shone as Kirkcaldy folk got a glimpse of a green space in the heart of the town centre face have ever seen before.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:50 BST

The garden next to 1 Adam Smith Close opened its gate to host a special garden party as part of the tercentenary celebrations of Smith, renowned globally for his influence on economics and philosophy.

It was bought by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, and a huge amount of work has gone into getting it ready for the event – which could the first of several to be held there. The garden sits just off the High Street behind where Smith’s mother once lived, but has rarely been used as a public space for generations.

Guests from community groups were joined by councillors, and Provost Jim Leishman at the event.

Actor John Yule with Cllr Ian Cameron

1. Adam Smith garden party

Actor John Yule with Cllr Ian Cameron Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Guests Anna & Avril arrive for the garden party.

2. Adam Smith garden party

Guests Anna & Avril arrive for the garden party. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

At the garden party are SNP councillors Nicola Patrick, Blair Allan, Carol Lindsay & Rod Cavanagh

3. Adam Smith garden party

At the garden party are SNP councillors Nicola Patrick, Blair Allan, Carol Lindsay & Rod Cavanagh Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Sally McKenzie,(right) chair of Adam Smith Global Foundation.

4. Adam Smith garden party

Sally McKenzie,(right) chair of Adam Smith Global Foundation. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

