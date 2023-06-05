Adam Smith 300: horse drawn carriage marks re-enactment of Smith’s baptism
The Old Kirk brought the historic moment to life as part of the tercentenary celebrations with the help of the Auld Kirk Players, Friends of the Auld Kirk, Kirkcaldy Civic Society, Fife Opera, Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society and Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society.
Crowds gathered at the foot of Kirk Wynd to watch a horse drawn carriage collect Smith’s mother and James Oswald of Dunnikier, son of Kirkcaldy's former MP, who lived in the recently built Dunnikier House, and was there to support the widowed young mum after the recent death of her husband.
They travelled to the Old Kirk – where Smith was baptised three centuries ago – before taking a tour of the town to mark the start of a week of celebrations to honour Kirkcaldy’s globally renowned son.
Smith’s influence was also underlined with a presentation by Emeritus Professor Eli Cox III, from the School of Business Studies in Austin University in Texas.