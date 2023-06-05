News you can trust since 1871
The baptism re-enactment started outside the house where Adam Smith's mother lived. She is pictured with the infant, and James Oswald, of Dunnikier, son of Kirkcaldy's former MP who was there to offer support after the death of Smith's father.The baptism re-enactment started outside the house where Adam Smith's mother lived. She is pictured with the infant, and James Oswald, of Dunnikier, son of Kirkcaldy's former MP who was there to offer support after the death of Smith's father.
Adam Smith 300: horse drawn carriage marks re-enactment of Smith’s baptism

Kirkcaldy turned back the clock to 1723 with a special re-enactment of the baptism of its most famous son, Adam Smith, 300 years to the day the event was held, and in the place it took place.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:27 BST

The Old Kirk brought the historic moment to life as part of the tercentenary celebrations with the help of the Auld Kirk Players, Friends of the Auld Kirk, Kirkcaldy Civic Society, Fife Opera, Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society and Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society.

Crowds gathered at the foot of Kirk Wynd to watch a horse drawn carriage collect Smith’s mother and James Oswald of Dunnikier, son of Kirkcaldy's former MP, who lived in the recently built Dunnikier House, and was there to support the widowed young mum after the recent death of her husband.

They travelled to the Old Kirk – where Smith was baptised three centuries ago – before taking a tour of the town to mark the start of a week of celebrations to honour Kirkcaldy’s globally renowned son.

Smith’s influence was also underlined with a presentation by Emeritus Professor Eli Cox III, from the School of Business Studies in Austin University in Texas.

The horse drawn carriage makes its way along the High street to the house where Adam Smith's mother lived.

Members of the Auld Kirk Players, Friends of the Auld Kirk, Kirkcaldy Civic Society, Fife Opera, Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society and Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society all took part in the re-enactment

The horse and carriage with some of the old buildings on Kirkcaldy High Street behind it.

Recreating the baptism of Adam Smith are his mother and James Oswald of Dunnikier, son of Kirkcaldy's former MP, living in the recently built Dunnikier House

