The organisation behind the 300th anniversary celebrations plan to offered the first glimpse behind the stone walls to people nominated by locals.

The garden, which will be opened up for the first time, sits next to 1 Adam Smith Close. It was bought by the Adam Smith Global Foundation before lockdown with a view to bringing it back into use.

The aim was to replicate how it looked when Smith wandered round it - and to create a new space for use for small events as well as opening it up to visitors.

Adam Smith will be honoured by his home town on the 300th anniversary of his birth

A team of workers is currently getting it ready for a special garden party on June 6 which will feature entertainment, canapes and prosecco.

The global foundation wants to invite local people to the event, which runs from 3:30pm to 6:30pm, and is appealing for nominations. There will also be an opportunity to walk the Smith trail in the company of guide, George Proudfoot.

Nominations for invites should be sent to Paula Civilek at the foundation before May 22. Please email [email protected].