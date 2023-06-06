His home town has a full week of events planned to mark the 300th anniversary of his birth, and his legacy that has helped to shape economics and philosophy across the globe. They started on Monday with a re-enactment of his baptism at the Old Kirk on the very day it took place in 1723, and they continue through to this weekend’s 2023 lecture given by broadcaster Robert Peston.

Events are being held in the Old Kirk, The Town Square,Fife College, Kings Live Lounge, in Smith’s own garden, and at the Adam Smith Theatre which re-opens its doors for the first time following a three-year refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are being led by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, and will feature everyone from academics to broadcasters and entertainers.

Celebrating Adam's 300th: Lights Out By Nine, Billy Kay, Elaine C. Smith, Arabella Weir, Robert Peston (Pic: Alex Broadway/Getty Images), and Professor Fonna Formann from the University of California,

Smith’s work will be the subject of three days of debate and discussion at the Old Kirk in an academic programme which is open to all to attend. It brings scholars from the USA together with leading thinkers from Scotland’s universities, themed around four topics - philosophy, education, economics and culture. It runs across June 8 and 9, and organiser, Professor Roger Mullin, Kirkcaldy’s former MP, hopes it will have widespread appeal: “It may be an academic programme, but it is not just for academics. Come along, and you will get a much more rounded view of the man,” he said.

The discussion on Smith’s influence on, and interest in, culture features renowned Scottish broadcaster Billy Kay, as well as soprano Elizabeth Thomson and pianist Mark Rogers.

Saturday marks the return of the Adam Smith Food Festival, run by Fife College at its St Brycedale Campus from 10:00am until 4:00pm. Always a popular and very well attended event, it will showcase the very best of Fife food, and bring together producers and food lovers under one roof - and it is free to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will feature cooking demonstrations by Gary Maclean, MasterChef: The Professionals winner in 2016, and some of the college’s very own current and former culinary arts students. Part of the wider Adam Smith tercentenary celebrations, the event will also feature stalls from a variety of food producers, with the opportunity to purchase some great local produce.

Bust of Adam Smith

Several kids and adults workshops will also run in the college’s training kitchens, such as smoothie-making classes, cocktail-making and wine-tasting.

The student-run restaurant, The Academy will also be open for light snacks, and there will be a barbeque and food truck outside, as well as music, face-painting and other entertainment.

The Town Square is the venue for a whole weekend of family orientated events - many of them free - staged in a giant marquee. Pupils from schools across Kirkcaldy district will add their contributions to the party by honouring Smith’s legacy - and creating their own. They’ll be joined by a number of key community groups for arts and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a big birth party for Adam on the Saturday 10th very much aimed at families with everything from DJs and entertainment to candy floss and juice, with plans for a silent disco in the evening. That will be followed with more arts and crafts on Sunday and a family ceilidh in the afternoon where people will be invited to bring a donation for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Julie Dickson, community manager for Kirkcaldy area, said: “It’ll be a real celebration of Adam Smith and Kirkcaldy. We want to make the activities relevant to young people today, and help them better understand Smith - the aim is to ensure there is a legacy from the tercentenary.”

The 2023 Adam Smith Lecturer will be given by political broadcaster, Robert Peston, ITV’s political editor. He will also be the first person to step on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre after a three-year closure for a major refurbishment. Peston follows in a long line of big names who have given the annual lecture over the years. hey include Kofi Annan, former UN General Secretary; Alan Greenspan, former chair of the Federal Reserve; Michael Sandel, one of the world’s leading philosophers, and Ed Balls, former Chancellor of the Exchequer.