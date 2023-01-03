The work of the world renowned economist and philosopher will be marked with a major festival in summer, but the team behind it has announced the first of its 2023 lectures.

It will be given by Sir Michael Marmot, the author of a number of major international studies on health inequalities has written about the future of health care in Scotland, Britain and around the world. His books are regarded as classic texts in the field of health.

He will be at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy on January 18.

Adam Smith bust which sits in the Kirkcaldy theatre named after him

Sir Michael will have much to say about the current state of the NHS, of the gap between life expectancy between rich and poor, of what needs to be done to improve social care for the elderly and how we can focus on many of the causes of ill-health including poverty and deprivation.

Sally McKenzie, who chairs the Adam Smith Global Foundation said: “This is the first of our events this year to celebrate the special tercentenary anniversary of Adam Smith’s birth.

“We are delighted to have Sir Michael with us. His work is in line with the objectives of our foundation; to make for a better life for people in Kirkcaldy and beyond.”

Sir Michael will be introduced by Gordon Brown, former Kirkcaldy MP and Prime Minister.

Mr Brown said: “We are delighted to have attained Sir Michael Marmot to speak in Fife. His question and answer session is the first of the tercentenary events to commemorate the birth of Adam Smith in 1723 and to mark this we have attracted some of the world’s most famous speakers on issues that matter to our community- health, poverty, the future economy and the environment.

“Sir Michael will be happy to answer questions and we hope health care workers – nurses, midwives, ambulance and care workers, doctors and surgeons will be able to attend and hear him speak’.

