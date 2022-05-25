Adam Smith Festival: Joanne Lumley and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala headline Kirkcaldy event

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman head of the World Trade Organisation, will deliver the Adam Smith Lecture.

And Dame Joanna Lumley will be in Kirkcaldy for a special ‘In Conversation’ event with actor Arabella Weir.

The 2022 event also includes the return of the popular food and drink fayre to Fife College’s St Brycedale campus, plus a fun day for youngsters.

Dame Joanna Lumley (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The festival runs across June 10-11.

The lecture will be given online when Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will speak on the global cost of living crisis and be interviewed by Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister and MP for Kirkcaldy.

The interview with Ms Okonjo-Iweala will focus on her efforts to tackle the vaccine, food, energy and debt emergencies that are part of the cost of living crises facing all parts of the world and what can be done immediately to prevent famine in 2022.

The lecture commences at 7:30pm on Friday 10th.

The following evening, Joanna Lumley will be at the St Bryce Kirk to talk about he remarkable career as an actor, broadcaster and campaigner.

The star of stage and screen was made a Dame this month as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

It was announced this week by Provost Jim Leishman that Fife council will recognise the contribution she has made to the country with a special presentation on the night.

She is expected to talk about her career and her work to ensure the Gurkhas were given proper recognition with rights of residence in Britain.

Mr Brown said: “I worked with Dame Joanna on her campaign, and I am looking forward to hearing more about her work and career.”

The interview will be hosted by Arabella Weir, the festival’s creative director and star of hit BBC2 sitcom Two Doors Down.

It is at 7:30pm on Saturday and tickets are available via www.onfife.com at £35 each.

The Press has two tickets to give-away - and we want you to nominate someone you think would love to see the show.