Adam Smith: The Kirkcaldy Papers – launch of new book on Smith’s legacy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adam Smith; The Kirkcaldy Papers forms part of the legacy from the celebrations marking the tercentenary of the globally renowned economist and philanthropist. It will be unveiled at a special free event at the Old Kirk in the Lang Toun on Thursday, November 30.
The book is a collection of essays from 15 speakers who took part in a major symposium at the former church as part of the week-long events to mark Smith’s landmark anniversary. The tercentenary also included VIP guests political broadcaster R9obert Peston, entertainer Elaine C. Smith, and a major food fayre.
The symposium featured three days of debate and discussion in an academic programme which brought scholars from the USA together with leading thinkers from Scotland’s universities, themed around four topics - philosophy, education, economics and culture.
It was organised by Professor Roger Mullin, Kirkcaldy’s former MP, who hopes the book will continue to shine a light on Smith’s influence.
He said: “During the academic and cultural events of June in the Old Kirk, I was asked what the legacy would be. This book is it. Some 15 speakers agreed to write essays exploring the writings of Adam Smith. As a result, we have created Adam Smith: The Kirkcaldy Papers which I hope the people of Kirkcaldy and beyond will be able to enjoy and marvel at their famous son.”
Everyone attending the launch will receive a free copy of the book as will schools, libraries and others throughout Fife, plus colleges and Universities throughout Scotland.
Added Professor Mullin: “It is an opportunity to help people understand not just the writings of Adam Smith, but thanks to a wonderful opening essay from Professor Craig Smith, to understand how home and education in Kirkcaldy shaped him.”
The authors range from philosophers to broadcasters, from economists to writers on culture and literature. The launch will also mark the return of soprano Elizabeth Thomson who performed at the symposium to a reprise of some of the operatic and Burns songs with which Smith would have been familiar. It will also include short talks, a question and answer session with five of the author. There will also be an informal period for meeting and chatting to the authors and collecting copies of the book. The event begins at 2.00pm.