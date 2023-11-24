A new book on Kirkcaldy’s most famous son is set to be published.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Smith; The Kirkcaldy Papers forms part of the legacy from the celebrations marking the tercentenary of the globally renowned economist and philanthropist. It will be unveiled at a special free event at the Old Kirk in the Lang Toun on Thursday, November 30.

The book is a collection of essays from 15 speakers who took part in a major symposium at the former church as part of the week-long events to mark Smith’s landmark anniversary. The tercentenary also included VIP guests political broadcaster R9obert Peston, entertainer Elaine C. Smith, and a major food fayre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The symposium featured three days of debate and discussion in an academic programme which brought scholars from the USA together with leading thinkers from Scotland’s universities, themed around four topics - philosophy, education, economics and culture.

The cover of the new book: Adam Smith: The Kirkcaldy Papers (Pic: Submitted)

It was organised by Professor Roger Mullin, Kirkcaldy’s former MP, who hopes the book will continue to shine a light on Smith’s influence.

He said: “During the academic and cultural events of June in the Old Kirk, I was asked what the legacy would be. This book is it. Some 15 speakers agreed to write essays exploring the writings of Adam Smith. As a result, we have created Adam Smith: The Kirkcaldy Papers which I hope the people of Kirkcaldy and beyond will be able to enjoy and marvel at their famous son.”

Everyone attending the launch will receive a free copy of the book as will schools, libraries and others throughout Fife, plus colleges and Universities throughout Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Professor Mullin: “It is an opportunity to help people understand not just the writings of Adam Smith, but thanks to a wonderful opening essay from Professor Craig Smith, to understand how home and education in Kirkcaldy shaped him.”