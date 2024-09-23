Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy is set to celebrate a landmark anniversary - and local theatre-goers are being invited to share their memories of shows and events.

Kirkcaldy’s biggest theatre marks its 125th anniversary with a day of celebration on October 12.

The doors to the Bennochy Road venue first opened on October 11, 1899 when renowned Dunfermline philanthropist Andrew Carnegie came to town for a ceremony. It was first mooted by Provost Michael Beveridge who wanted a a memorial to the Lang Toun’s famous son, philosopher Adam Smith, and a bequest of £50,000 in his will led to the creation of the original hall as well as a park and a library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opened as Adam Smith Halls, it later became the Adam Smith Centre and then the Adam Smith Theatre and built a reputation for bringing some of the biggest names in entertainment to the town cor music, comedy, theatre and panto.

Inside the Adam Smith Halls, Provost Michael Beveridge, and Kirkcaldy Musical Society on the theatre's steps (Pics: OnFife Archives)

All the stars from the era of light entertainment on television appeared at the Adam Smith along with big names such as The Proclaimers, Jethro Tull, David Bowie, Eddi Reader and Jools Holland to name but a few. Panto has also brought the doyens of Scottish theatre to the stage, including Jimmy Logan, and big names such as the Chuckle Brothers as well as a very young James McAvoy making his debut before going on to fame in Hollywood in the X-Men series.

The halls saw active use during both world wars. In the First World War, 300 members of the Highland Cyclist Battalion were billeted there, while during the Second World War, Polish troops were billeted to bolster coastal defense against invasion. In peace time, Perth Theatre began to produce and perform highly popular weekly plays in the halls, and strong links were forged with Kirkcaldy’s Amateur Operatic Society and Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

In 1972, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Adam Smith, the halls were renovated to create a cultural centre for the community at large. The building reopened in 1973 as the Adam Smith Centre. Fifty years on, it underwent a major £7.6m transformation to ensure its future, and the doors re-opened with a gala performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main 475-seat theatre is augmented with the Beveridge Suite and meeting room/performance space downstairs as well as a new design suite, while the cafe has been given a complete makeover and re-branded The Spinning Top to strengthen the links to Smith whose bust continues to sit in the foyer.

Billy Mack, doyen of the panto dames, in a photo-shoot for the Adam Smith Theatre in 2016 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

To mark the 125th anniversary, the theatre is appealing to people to share their memories and memorabilia for a special archive - that could be old programmes and posters, or ticket stubs from a famous show.

Photocopies of the keepsakes will be on display next month as part of a memory board in the upstairs foyer, while visitors can share their own memories with a team from Story Wagon who will be outside in their eye-catching blue caravan from11:00am to 3:00pm. The free activities include face painting, balloon modelling and entertainment from local dance and music groups.

Panto-themed activities for children will take place in the Beveridge Suite, and a craft pod showcasing work by jeweller, Lucy Pearl Petts, will be set up outside the Design Suite which will also host workshops using the 3D printers and laser cutters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two family films - Laurel and Hardy’s Flying Deuces and Disney favourite, Encanto, will screen at 11:30am and 2:00pm - and there will also be film clips of Kirkcaldy from the past century.

Ken Dodd at the theatre in 1983

Kirkcaldy Then And Now, presented by Val McDermid, and ‘Kirkcaldy Past And resident;’ narrated by Cat Cubie, will play in a loop in The Exchange meeting room.

A mural will also be unveiled to Smith in the cafe - OnFife has commissioned Edinburgh artist Jenny Proudfoot to chronicle the life and times of the globally renowned economist.

The Spinning Top will also offer anniversary-themed cake and 10% discount on food throughout the day, while a community marketplace in The Advantage will give local groups a chance to highlight their activities,. Share stories and chat to visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community gallery will host an interactive display and invite guests to suggest how the Adam Smith might increase engagement with local people in the future. Across the road at Kirkcaldy Galleries, a gold key presented to Carnegie when he opened the theatre will be on show as part of a drama-themed display. Also on show quill be a second gold key gifted to the widow of Kirkcaldy’s linoleum manufacturer, Michael Beveridge whose generosity ensured the town got the theatre that stands to this day.

OnFife library staff will be at the galleries to present book-themed Bookbug sessions for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.

Heather Stuart, chief executive, said: "Seeing the Adam Smith in all its glory today is a tremendous tribute to Provost Michael Beveridge who left his bequest and the townspeople who helped raise money to build it more than a century ago - and to those who have supported it over the 125 years since. We're thrilled to be celebrating this special anniversary that sees the Adam Smith continue its much-loved role as cultural heart of Kirkcaldy."