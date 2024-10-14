Members of Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society who are regulars on stage at the Adam SmithMembers of Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society who are regulars on stage at the Adam Smith
Adam Smith Theatre 125th: photos from a day of celebration  at Kirkcaldy’s theatre

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:31 GMT
The Adam Smith Theatre hosted a day of celebration to mark its 125th anniversary at the weekend.

Kirkcaldy’s biggest theatre opened its doors for a community day of activities which followed a civic reception on Friday evening.

The day promised fun, nostalgia, and entertainment for the whole family – and it was all free.

The theatre hosted numerous stalls from local groups as well as inviting people to take a trip down memory lane with a treasure trove of memorabilia, archival films, and stories celebrating the rich history of the Adam Smith.

There was also live music and performances, pl;us free cinema screenings of Laurel & Hardy’s Flying Deuces and family favourite Encanto.

On Friday, the theatre hosted a number of invited guests for a special reception which was addressed by Provost Jim Leishman. Invitees included many individuals and groups with strong ties to the venue which is now counting down to its 2024 panto, Sleeping Beauty.

Mandy Hunter of Linton Lane with Leigh & Caitlin from Stages Dance School and John Murray from the Kings Theatre

1. Adam Smith Theatre 125th

Mandy Hunter of Linton Lane with Leigh & Caitlin from Stages Dance School and John Murray from the Kings Theatre Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Andrew Lowrie & Harry Kerr from KAOS at the big day

2. Adam Smith Theatre 125th

Andrew Lowrie & Harry Kerr from KAOS at the big day Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Dysart Colliery Silver Band added the sound of music to the foyer

3. Adam Smith Theatre 125th

Dysart Colliery Silver Band added the sound of music to the foyer Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Face painting fun for young Hamish, aged five

4. Adam Smith Theatre 125th

Face painting fun for young Hamish, aged five Photo: Fife Photo Agency

