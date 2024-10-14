Adam Smith Theatre 125th: photos from a day of celebration  at Kirkcaldy’s theatre

Kirkcaldy’s biggest theatre opened its doors for a community day of activities which followed a civic reception on Friday evening.

The day promised fun, nostalgia, and entertainment for the whole family – and it was all free.

The theatre hosted numerous stalls from local groups as well as inviting people to take a trip down memory lane with a treasure trove of memorabilia, archival films, and stories celebrating the rich history of the Adam Smith.

There was also live music and performances, pl;us free cinema screenings of Laurel & Hardy’s Flying Deuces and family favourite Encanto.

On Friday, the theatre hosted a number of invited guests for a special reception which was addressed by Provost Jim Leishman. Invitees included many individuals and groups with strong ties to the venue which is now counting down to its 2024 panto, Sleeping Beauty.

