Adam Smith Theatre names date and host for gala show after three-year closure

Kirkcaldy’s long-established theatre will open its doors for the special show on Monday, September 23 after a three-year closure for a £7.8million transformation to turn it into a modern, creative hub.

Radio, TV and panto star Grant Stott will compere the opening gala which will showcase the very best local talent from the many amateur groups which call the Adam Smith their home, and what promises to be a milestone event in the cultural life of the town is also an opportunity to let audiences take in the new look space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will get a first glimpse of the refurbished foyer, new-look café/bar and revamped auditorium, and see the fully equipped spaces for community use, a design suite for creative professionals and new spaces for business and corporate events.

The doors will open to the Adam Smith Theatre with a gala show hosted by Grant Stott (Pics: Cath Ruane/Scott |Louden)

OnFife, the cultural charity which runs the venue, said the Adam Smith will be so much more than a theatre.

Heather Stuart, chief executive, said: “There’s a real wow factor about the new-look venue, but its people who bring it to life – so we can’t wait to welcome back our music, drama and dance groups, as well as all of our loyal audiences. This has been a major capital investment by Fife Council, not only in the future of this wonderful venue but in the town centre of Kirkcaldy.”

The theatre was originally opened on October 11, 1899 by another famous Fifer, industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, to honour the hugely influential Kirkcaldy-born economist and philosopher Adam Smith. It was funded by a bequest of £50,000 left by Provost Michael Beveridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major renovations were carried out to mark the 250th anniversary of Smith’s birth in 1973. Now his 300th anniversary has been marked by another reinvention of this iconic building.

Michelle Sweeney, OnFife’s director of creative development, said: “We are so excited to have the doors open once again, with the red carpet out in your honour. So, get your glad rags out and join us for what promises to be a true experience to remember.”