Fife Council has assigned off £200,000 for the work to be carried out which will create a new events and public space, and link the landmark venue to the nearby Kirkcaldy Galleries which is home to the town’s museum, art gallery and central library.

The funding formed part of a £1.9m package for ten major projects across the Kingdom - Fife’s anticipated allocation from the Scottish Government’s Placed Based Investment Programme funding.

It is designed to revitalise town centres and create footfall through local improvements. This includes accelerating ambitions for place, 20-minute neighbourhoods, town centre action, community led regeneration and community wealth building.

Work is about complete at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy

The theatre has been closed for three years because of the pandemic and work going on to transform into a major cultural hub for the whole of the Kingdom.

The multi-million £ project is close to completion, with the doors re-opening in June to accommodate the tercentenary celebrations of Adam Smith ahead of a formal gala launch in September - the interim period will be spent moving staff back in and testing all aspects of the new look venue.

Andy MacLellan, Fife Council’s community projects team manager, said: “Extensive landscaping to create an external events space along with improvements to the accessible car parking and external lighting have started on-site to create a space that the whole community can use and enjoy.”

The funding was also welcomed by OnFife, which runs the venue.

Kirsty Keay, director of corporate and commercial development, said: "This work will make a tremendous difference to the outside of what is a wonderful listed building. It will allow us to use the space more flexibly, including for the cafe but also to put on events outdoors. It will help create a wider cultural offering for the community, linking in with the park and Kirkcaldy Galleries beyond."