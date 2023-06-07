Adam Smith Theatre set to re-open its doors for first time in three years

The keys were handed over this week just days before the long-established venue was set to host the 2023 Adam Smith Lecture, given by ITV’s political journalist Robert Peston, and a show featuring the stars of BBC’s Two Doors Down, Arabella Weir and Elaine C. Smith.

Guests will see a very different looking interior, but they will only see part of the building - only the main theatre, Beveridge Suite and the bar will be open.

As soon as the weekend events are over, the building will close until September to allow staff to move in, familiarise themselves with the new look venue, and list any snagging issues - and then it will be unveiled in all its glory.

The doors are set to re-open at the Adam Smith Theatre after years. Inset: Heather Stuart (Pic: Paul Cranston)

But this weekend’ soft launch is a major landmark in the three-year £7.8million project to turn the traditional civic theatre into a modern creative hub. The entrance is now wholly unrecognisable after being opened out and much more use made of key spaces. The box office now sits at the heart of the entrance, while work is on-going on a new-look bar and the creation of a major design suite.

And even with parts of the building still out of bounds, Fife Cultural Trust is looking forward to opening its doors for the first time.

Heather Stuart, chief executive, said: “While there's still a lot of work to come over the summer as we build up to our grand re-opening in September, there's no denying the buzz around having audiences back for the first time in three years. We’re delighted at the prospect of welcoming people into the building for these very special Adam Smith tercentenary year celebrations but we are keen to make sure there is an understanding that the Adam Smith Theatre will not be seen in all its final refurbished glory until the grand re-opening on September 23.”She added: “While most of the capital works will be complete, the building will not be fully accessible, with access only to the areas required such as the auditorium, Beveridge Suite, dressing rooms and bar, for the duration of the festival.

“All remaining work will take place throughout the summer, including snagging and the interior fittings which will bring our venue to life again over the next three months. This will include fitting out the new design suite, café/bar and our new multi-purpose meeting room, ensuring they are all furnished and equipped to the standard required. “A huge part - almost half - of the multi-million £ budget has gone on major work on the building’s fabric - work that can’t be seen. That includes critical refurbishments and repairs on the roof, electrical and heating upgrades, structural improvements and asbestos removal.

Added Heather: “They may be out of sight but they are all essential to both the security of the building and the quality of the customer experience. That doesn’t mean the building doesn’t look any different inside, because it most certainly does! Although the doors are only opening temporarily, there will be a number of ‘sneaky peek’ taster/trial events from mid-August onwards.”