Adam Smith Theatre set to show latest Nordic-themed Lesley Riddoch film

Broadcaster and author Lesley Riddoch will bring her Denmark, The State of Happiness film to Kirkcaldy this week. The screening will take place in the Beveridge Suite at the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday 5 April.

The screening starts at 7.00pm and will be followed by a Q&A with director Lesley Riddoch and will finish at 9.00pm.

The film is described as being: “interesting for any supporter of Scotland's independence, but also just a really fascinating insight on how our near neighbours, the Danes, are doing such a thoughtful and often courageous job of building their country for success”.

The event is being organised by Yes 2 Kirkcaldy, in conjunction Fife Pensioners for Independence and Radical Common Weal.