Adam Smith Theatre: These photos reveal work going on to transform Kirkcaldy's historic theatre
The doors have been closed at the Adam Smith Theatre for three years – but not for much longer.
A multi-million £ transformation is now into its final months to create a major cultural hub in the heart of the Lang Toun.
And the venue will re-open with a new name – The Adam Smith.
This gallery of images gives a glimpse into the work that is still on-going, but which shows how the familiar rooms and halls are starting to take on a new shape.
You also have time to suggest the tagline that will sit under the venue’s new name: surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Relevant4
