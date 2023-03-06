News you can trust since 1871
Work is continuing on the transformation of the town's Adam Smith Theatre (Pics: Fife Council/Fife Free Press)
Adam Smith Theatre: These photos reveal work going on to transform Kirkcaldy's historic theatre

The doors have been closed at the Adam Smith Theatre for three years – but not for much longer.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
2 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 11:53am

A multi-million £ transformation is now into its final months to create a major cultural hub in the heart of the Lang Toun.

And the venue will re-open with a new name – The Adam Smith.

This gallery of images gives a glimpse into the work that is still on-going, but which shows how the familiar rooms and halls are starting to take on a new shape.

You also have time to suggest the tagline that will sit under the venue’s new name: surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Relevant4

1. Inside the Adam Smith Theatre

The new look Beveridge Suite is taking shape. It is being given a major rework, including the creation of a new bar area (right) that can be concealed behind sliding doors and new dark ceiling.

Photo: Fife Council

2. Inside the Adam Smith Theatre

The venue's box office will occupy a prime position at the heart of the main foyer - it was previously at the back of the area.

Photo: Fife Council

3. Inside the Adam Smith Theatre

At the back of the new look auditorium

Photo: Fife Free Press

4. Inside the Adam Smith Theatre

Looking along the walkway at the top of the stairs which lead to the main auditorium and Beveridge Suite. There is a new alcove area for seating created above the new box office on the ground floor.

Photo: Fife Council

Kirkcaldy