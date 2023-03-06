Adam Smith Theatre: These photos reveal work going on to transform Kirkcaldy's historic theatre

The doors have been closed at the Adam Smith Theatre for three years – but not for much longer.

A multi-million £ transformation is now into its final months to create a major cultural hub in the heart of the Lang Toun.

And the venue will re-open with a new name – The Adam Smith.

This gallery of images gives a glimpse into the work that is still on-going, but which shows how the familiar rooms and halls are starting to take on a new shape.

You also have time to suggest the tagline that will sit under the venue’s new name: surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Relevant4

1 . Inside the Adam Smith Theatre The new look Beveridge Suite is taking shape. It is being given a major rework, including the creation of a new bar area (right) that can be concealed behind sliding doors and new dark ceiling. Photo: Fife Council Photo Sales

2 . Inside the Adam Smith Theatre The venue's box office will occupy a prime position at the heart of the main foyer - it was previously at the back of the area. Photo: Fife Council Photo Sales

3 . Inside the Adam Smith Theatre At the back of the new look auditorium Photo: Fife Free Press Photo Sales

4 . Inside the Adam Smith Theatre Looking along the walkway at the top of the stairs which lead to the main auditorium and Beveridge Suite. There is a new alcove area for seating created above the new box office on the ground floor. Photo: Fife Council Photo Sales