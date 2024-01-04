Adam Smith Theatre two-week closure for snagging work after major refurbishment
It has been timed for the quietest period of the year after the end of the hectic panto season, and will also let staff take some leave and complete training. The venue will then re-open for its 2024 season.
The Lang Toun’s historic theatre was closed for three years as a result of the pandemic and work to transform it from the front door to the stage door, and in the last three months some 20,000 theatre-goers have flocked to shows and to see its new look. It has hosted some 59 performances, welcomed local am-dram groups back to the stage and the return of panto to its traditional home. The re-designed cafe has been a big hit, while the new design suite has also proved popular.
The building will close on Monday, January 8, and re-open on Tuesday 23rd. This will allow snagging work as well as the required annual inspection of technical equipment and the final handover of technical upgrades, and for work to be undertaken in the kitchen beside the Beveridge Suite.
Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development at OnFife - which manages the region’s theatres, museums, galleries and libraries - said: “With the four-week panto run coming to an end, we now have a window of opportunity at what is traditionally the quietest time of the year to take the pressure off our stretched teams and allow required work on teething issues within the building to take place with minimum impact on customers.”
She added: “With a capital refurbishment of the scale and complexity of the Adam Smith Theatre, it was always anticipated there would be a bedding-in period of three to four months and the success achieved to date is a testament to all the teams involved, both at Fife Council and OnFife.
“Taking advantage of this short break now will help us to capitalise on the major investment Fife Council has made and the positive benefits this is already bringing. It will allow us to build on the success so far and prepare our teams and the building to be ready to launch into the new season and opportunities ahead in 2024.”