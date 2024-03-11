Adam Smith Theatre’s transformation shortlisted for national award

The transformation of Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre is up for a national award.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Mar 2024, 17:28 GMT
The historic venue has been revealed as a finalist in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, Scotland 2024.

Shortlisted in the public sector project and refurbishment/revitalisation project categories, the work carried out at the theatre will be judged by an expert judging panel. It took a tired but iconic and much-loved 129-year-old local building back - close to the end of its shelf life - back into the community as a space for drama, dance, children's shows, music and cinema screenings with a cafe-bar.

The three-year £7.8million project created new spaces such as the digital suite and a major upgrade to the auditorium and Beveridge Suite, while the downstairs hall was also transformed. While much of the work went into the structure of the building, it also created a new box office front a centre of a new foyer, next to a revamped cafe bar.

The Adam Smith Theatre is nominated for a top award following its refurbishment (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)The Adam Smith Theatre is nominated for a top award following its refurbishment (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
The Adam Smith Theatre is nominated for a top award following its refurbishment (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

Colin Smith, chair of the Scotland Awards judging panel, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Scotland shortlisted for these awards. It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional six categories – to be judged nationally – and have until 26th April to submit their entry. Further information is available at: RICS Awards UK

