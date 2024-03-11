Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic venue has been revealed as a finalist in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, Scotland 2024.

Shortlisted in the public sector project and refurbishment/revitalisation project categories, the work carried out at the theatre will be judged by an expert judging panel. It took a tired but iconic and much-loved 129-year-old local building back - close to the end of its shelf life - back into the community as a space for drama, dance, children's shows, music and cinema screenings with a cafe-bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-year £7.8million project created new spaces such as the digital suite and a major upgrade to the auditorium and Beveridge Suite, while the downstairs hall was also transformed. While much of the work went into the structure of the building, it also created a new box office front a centre of a new foyer, next to a revamped cafe bar.

The Adam Smith Theatre is nominated for a top award following its refurbishment (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

Colin Smith, chair of the Scotland Awards judging panel, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Scotland shortlisted for these awards. It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”