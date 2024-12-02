Adam Smith’s handwritten notes in rare book go on show in his home town of Kirkcaldy

A rare book featuring handwritten notes by Adam Smith has gone on show at a Fife museum.

The annotated volume, which was part of the globally renowned philosopher and economist’s library is being displayed in his home town of Kirkcaldy. Curators at Kirkcaldy Galleries say the markings in a text by philosopher John Locke offer intriguing insights into Smith’s developing intellect.

Adam Smith studied at the University of Glasgow from 1737 to 1740 and the book is thought to have been read by him as part of his moral philosophy course.

Smith, who became a leading light of the Scottish Enlightenment, is revered worldwide for his landmark text of 1776, An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations. Plans to mark the 250th anniversary of its publication in 2026 are already in hand.

It is the first time Smith’s copy of Two Treatises of Civil Government has been exhibited since 2016 – the year it was restored with support from the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries. It is also the book’s first showing since scholars confirmed that the penned markings are highly likely to be Smith’s.

The book was one of the first artefacts gifted to the Kirkcaldy museum, which celebrates its centenary in June next year. The 1728 edition, which is on display until 31 January, is Locke’s critique of 17th-century political theorist Sir Robert Filmer.

Jane Freel, curator, said: “The text’s underscored lines and margin notes could be read as Smith’s way of understanding Filmer’s point-of-view, as well as helping him to better comprehend certain sections of the text. Annotating books was common in the 18th century, reflecting the Enlightenment practice of ‘thinking’ through a text rather than memorising it or skimming over the surface.”

Adam Smith actively destroyed his papers and unpublished works, so books from his library – especially those with his annotations – are of great interest to scholars. Professor Craig Smith, of the University of Glasgow, said the markings can help researchers learn more about his interests and shed new light on his train of thought.

“Adam Smith loved books, and he used the library he assembled to research his famous works,” said Professor Smith, who first encountered the annotations in 2014 after a colleague had discovered them.

Between 2014 and 2017, experts from the University of Glasgow and the National Library of Scotland pored over margin notes in several of Smith's books and compared the handwriting with his letters. They concluded that many of the annotations were Smith’s.

“He was a careful reader and these annotations show that he was a close reader of Locke’s work, giving us insight in how he criticised and was influenced by him,” said Professor Smith.

Also on display is a snuff box and pewter inkwell said to be used as Smith wrote The Wealth of Nations. Next to them is a portrait of Adam Smith's Mother, Margaret Douglas, and a first edition of Volume One of The Wealth of Nations. During his life, he travelled throughout Europe and held a professorship at the University of Glasgow, but he never cut his ties with the Lang Toun.

Visitors can see a drawing of the house at 220 High Street – now demolished – where Smith grew up and, from which, he made the short walk each day to the Burgh School. The house is also where he wrote The Wealth of Nations. Cultural charity OnFife, which runs Kirkcaldy Galleries, holds seven books from Smith’s library, including works by the French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau and his compatriot, the economist Jacques Necker.

Smith’s books were inherited by his nephew David Douglas and later divided between Douglas’s two daughters. Some were subsequently donated to the New College of the Free Church – now part of the University of Edinburgh – and others were sold privately.

William Ballantyne Hodgson, a former Professor of Political Economy at the University of Edinburgh, and his son-in-law, Professor Joseph Shield Nicolson – who succeeded him – bought books at those sales. The men later presented some of their acquisitions to Kirkcaldy Galleries when it opened in 1925.

Smith’s library is now distributed across the globe, including in Japan, where the University of Tokyo holds one-tenth of his books – 315 titles.

Professor Smith and his Glasgow colleagues have been working with scholars in Tokyo to create the world’s most extensive online resource dedicated to Adam Smith, which goes live next year.