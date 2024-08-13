Adam Smith’s legacy brings academics from around world to his Kirkcaldy roots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Adam Smith Heritage Centre opened its doors to the public four weeks ago and it has already had international visitors from South Korea, China, Japan, Austria, Germany, India, France, Belgium, USA, Poland, Spain Iceland, and New Zealand.

The centre is currently open every Thursday and Friday from 10:00am until 4:00pm.

Justyna Majewska, the new centre manager said “We have only been open to the public for a few days and already I have spoken to multiple visitors who have travelled to Kirkcaldy specifically to visit us. These are not casual tourists that have stumbled across us, they are coming to Kirkcaldy specifically because of Adam Smith.”

Perhaps only a fraction of the population of Kirkcaldy are aware of the significance of Smith’s work on the world, but he influenced world leaders in the 18th century and his enduring legacy is still with us today in the 21st century.Every economics scholar in the world, knows that Smith is the ‘father of economics’ and most know that he is a ‘son of Kirkcaldy’.

Professor Toru Yamamori, an economics professor at Doshisha University, Kyoto, Japan, at the Adam Smith Heritage Centre in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

With the heritage centre, located at the bottom of Adam Smith Close, now open there is a place of ‘pilgrimage’ for scholars of economics, and they are already arriving.

The Adam Smith Heritage Centre and its large garden were part of the Smith’s property at the back of 220 High Street, and it is from this location that he wrote and published ‘The Wealth of Nations’. March 2026 will mark the 250th anniversary of the book’s publication and the Adam Smith Global Foundation is preparing to mark this occasion in Kirkcaldy and attract even more visitors from around the globe.

I think Smith has been undersold in Kirkcaldy and we are helping to address this. We are attracting local visitors who are curious and want to learn a bit more about our world-famous son. We are also an important place for academic scholars who are now coming in surprising numbers. For example, last week I welcomed Professor Toru Yamamori, an Economics Professor at Doshisha University, Kyoto, Japan who describes himself as ‘a historian of economic though working on Adam Smith with a focus on Kirkcaldy Smith’. He left us a copy of his book ‘The Forgotten Adam Smith’ and his award-winning paper ‘The concept of need in Adam Smith’.

The centre will continue to be open through the year and is free for visitors - donations are welcome. As well as the exhibition area there is a small shop with books and local gifts, and there is also a cabinet with late 19th and early 20th century pottery from the four potteries of Kirkcaldy, including many Wemyss Ware items. All of the antique pottery items are for sale with prices ranging from £15 up to £350.

It is planned to keep improving the heritage centre and gift shop over time and there are current plans to improve signage. The staff, trustees and volunteers are open to comments and suggestions from visitors who can also sign and comment in the visitor book.