Adam Smith’s schoolbook on display as Kirkcaldy Galleries celebrates 100 years

A new exhibition, A Century of Kirkcaldy Galleries, has opened to celebrate 100 years of the town’s museum and art gallery.

One of the objects on display is a schoolbook belonging to 18th century economist and social philosopher Adam Smith, who was born and raised in Kirkcaldy. The book, which bears his signature, has been able to go on show following its recent conservation thanks to the Jean Hubbard Bequest.

The opening of the exhibition on Saturday (June 28), along with a ‘Big Birthday Bash’, marks the start of the centenary celebrations.

However, there is also a much more solemn and poignant element to the weekend, reflecting the Galleries’ origin as part of the town’s War Memorial.

Curator Jane Freel with the Adam Smith schoolbook. (Pic: Phil Wilkinson / OnFife)

Over the weekend, the Royal British Legion Scotland will mark the War Memorial’s centenary by reading out of the names of all 1500 men and women who lost their lives in wars and are remembered on the memorial.

The memorial has also been transformed with a cascade of thousands of hand-made poppies, all donated in response to an appeal by the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland. The legion asked for 1500, and were overwhelmed as local knitters submitted almost 8000.

A large sum of money was gifted to the town by a prominent local businessman John Nairn, chairman of Michael Nairn & Co floorcovering manufacturer, which enabled plans for a war memorial to be expanded and a bespoke museum and art gallery to be built.

But the generous donation from came at a very high price to the family. It was given in memory of his only son Ian, who was killed in action in France just a few months before the end of WW1 at the age of 25.

The new Century of Kirkcaldy Galleries exhibition also covers the Galleries’ tragic link to the Great War as well as celebrating 100 years of its collections and the people who shaped them.

Heather Stuart, chief executive of OnFife, said: “Our wonderful teams have worked very hard to make it a 100th anniversary year to be proud of, from our birthday bash launch to the Century of Kirkcaldy Galleries exhibition and other events coming up.

“We’d love as many people as possible to come along to enjoy the party on Saturday, kick-off the celebrations and help us make history.”