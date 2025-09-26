Additional clinic space to expand community healthcare services in North East Fife

Associate Director of Nursing for the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, Lynn Barker, officially opens the new space at St Andrews Community Hospital alongside clinical and facilities staff

A clinic space designed to expand capacity for community healthcare services across north east Fife has opened within St Andrews Community Hospital.

The new facility has been established within a previously unused section of the hospital, transforming underutilised space into a modern, purpose-built clinical environment.

The development is intended to enable greater capacity for consultations and treatments available locally.

The new clinical area will support a variety of services including outpatient appointments and specialist consultations for those across northeast Fife, helping reduce travel for patients and easing pressure on other healthcare sites in Fife.

The new space will also provide a home for the Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) team. CTAC is a national programme offering nurse-led services which improves access to local healthcare and reduces pressure on GP practices by offering a range of routine treatments, as well as the monitoring of long-term conditions, in community settings.

The works to develop the newly developed clinical space was carried out by NHS Fife’s estates team over a number of months, and funded through the health board’s own capital budget to make the best possible use of resources.

Lisa Cooper, head of primary and preventative care services for the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said of the newly developed clinical areas: “We recognise the need to provide high-quality, accessible local healthcare services, particularly in more rural areas like northeast Fife.

“St Andrews Community Hospital already provides a range of services for local people, however, by making better use of existing space within the facility, we’re able to offer increase capacity within our clinic areas. This is intended not only to help use ease some of the pressures on local GP practices, but also better meet the growing needs of the local population in the months and years ahead.”