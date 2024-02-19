Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, run by ADHDFife, will be held at Styx Kirkcaldy on Saturday, March 30 between 5.00pm and 10.00pm and is thought to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom. Open to those aged 16 and over and living with ADHD, professionals and their family and friends are welcome to attend the free event. It will be a chance to bring together individuals with links to ADHD.

A number of activities are scheduled for the evening including motivational talks, comedy and a DJ. Those looking to attend are asked to confirm attendance as soon as they can due to limited availability. You can book at [email protected]

The group has recently experienced a flurry of activity, with an increase in the number of members joining according to Alistair Waterson, group founder.

The group has saw an increase in members in recent times (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “In recent months, our organisation has experienced significant growth, exceeding 500 members, with increasing engagement from our user base. Excitingly, we have launched our first ADHD-oriented fitness and walking groups, with plans for additional groups in the pipeline.”

The group has also been active in its pursuit of working with local organisations, as it seeks to reach a wider audience.

Alistair continued: “In addition to our internal developments, we are actively seeking collaborations with external partners. Discussions are underway with Amazon's Infinity Service regarding a collaboration aimed at providing support to their mental health teams, particularly regarding neurodiversity. Furthermore, we are currently engaging in networking discussions with various organisations, including Fife Employment Access Trust, Greener Kirkcaldy, and Fife Voluntary Action, among others.”

The group has received visits from a number of relevant experts in living with ADHD. According to Alistair this reflects their commitment to supporting the community.