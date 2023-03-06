The free event takes place at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy on Friday, March 17.

As prices continue to rise, Fife Federation of Tenants and Residents Associations is offering people the chance to attend a free event in Kirkcaldy next week where they can find out more about support that’s available to them during this cost of living crisis, as well as enjoying some hot food.

The event takes place at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy on Friday, March 17 from 11am to 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A FFOTRA spokesperson said: “Come along, have some hot food and find out more. Various agencies will be on hand to offer help, advice and support, or if you are stretched and just need someone to talk to.”

Among the organisations attending the event will be the Samaritans, Fife College Community Courses, the Cottage Family Centre and the Big Hoose Project, Greener Kirkcaldy, Fife Gingerbread, Citizens and Rights Fife (CARF), Fife Council (Fuel Poverty), Fife Council jobs/employability service, The Well (Fife health and social care), the Community Social Work team, FedCap Scotland, Fife Council Tenant Participation Officers, Safer Communities (home safety and security visits), Kirkcaldy Foodbank and Fife Federation of Tenants and Residents Associations.

There will be a chance for people to speak face to face with experts who can offer advice and support.