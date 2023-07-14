Advice for Fifers after dead seabirds reported on Aberdeenshire and Angus coastlines

Fife Council is advising members of the public what they should do if they find sick or dead seabirds on the coast. (Pic: Fife Council)

Fife Council is working with partner agencies after the discoveries further north in recent weeks, which mean there is a risk dead or ill sea birds may appear on local shores. Avian influenza – bird flu – may be the cause so members of the public are being urged to follow guidance if they discover any.

People are advised not to pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds and to keep pets and dogs away from any dead or sick birds. They should not feed wild waterfowl and not touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings.

Anyone who keeps poultry or other birds should wash their hands and clean and disinfect their footwear before tending to their birds.

People who find a single dead bird of prey, swan, good, duck or gull, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species at the same time, should report them on www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds or call 03459 33 55 77.

If you find a live but ailing bird call SSPCA on 03000 999 999. For removal of dead birds contact Fife Council on 03451 55 00 22. Officers will assess and uplift if required.