A&E appeal: ‘considerable’ pressure at the Vic as some patients face wait in ambulances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been made to Fifers to play their part to ease waiting times at Victoria Hospital’s A&E as some patients are having to stay in ambulances until they can be seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An average of 180 people attend the frontline unit every single day, and health bosses say the pressure is “considerable” with a big rise in numbers being referred by GPs and NHS24.

NHS Fife has now urged people to ensure they help to minimise waiting times by using the service appropriately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Dobson, director of acute services, said: “A&E is only for those with life-threatening emergencies – where a person may require care for a condition which is not life threatening, they should instead use one of the range of other services available, which helps us reduces the amount of time all patients wait for care and treatment."

A&E at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy is dealing with 180 patients a day (Pic: NHSFife)

She said only a “very few” patients had endured waits in ambulances with paramedics, despite the pressures, and added: “The A&E does not operate in isolation from the rest of our acute hospital and is affected by the high demand we are seeing for inpatient care. As a result, it can be necessary for some patients to remain within the A&E while awaiting an appropriate bed elsewhere in the hospital.

“The majority of patients arriving by ambulance are quickly transferred to the care of hospital staff. During peak demand some patients may wait within ambulances with trained paramedic staff before being transferred to the care of our A&E. Ambulance staff remain in frequent contact with staff in A&E and measures are also in place to ensure ambulance turnaround times are as short as possible.” Her comments came amid social media comments on ambulances parked up outside A&E, and unverified claims of delays of hours.

NHS Fife said the parking area for ambulances arriving at the Vic is adjacent to the main A&E entrance - and they are often there to take patients to or from other areas of the hospital. It said ensuring timely and high-quality care for patients is its top priority - and it always prioritises treatment based upon clinical need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Dobson added: “We are experiencing considerable pressure on our services currently. Our A&E is seeing high demand, with a significant proportion of those presenting are acutely unwell and require inpatient care. We are also seeing high numbers of patients each day referred to the acute hospital via GPs and NHS 24.

"Over winter, it is vitally important that people help us to minimise waiting times by using the service appropriately. A&E is only for those with life-threatening emergencies – where a person may require care for a condition which is not life threatening, they should instead use one of the range of other services available, which helps us reduces the amount of time all patients wait for care and treatment."

To ease the winter pressures, NHS Fife has said:

If people think they need urgent care but it’s not life threatening, they should call NHS 24 on 111. If they are unwell to check NHS Inform symptom checker for information on common symptoms and what to do www.NHSInform.scot/right-care. In a critical emergency always call 999.

During the cold and flu season to reduce pressure, it is also asking them to avoid visiting hospitals if they are unwell until they are free of symptoms of illness.