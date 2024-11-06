Aidan Sutherland: fundraiser ‘written in stars’ in memory of Raith Rovers fan

A fundraiser ‘written in the stars’ is set to take place in memory of a Raith Rovers fan who died after complications from diabetes.

It is seven years since Aidan Sutherland passed away after becoming ill when he was out with friends in Newcastle to celebrate his 20th birthday. Since then his family and friends have raised thousands of £s for the Aidan Sutherland Foundation which does sterling work in the community and helps the research of type 1 diabetes.

Aidan was a lifelong Rovers fan, who often went with friend Craig Lowrie to Prestonfield to Linlithgow Rose play, and it became his adopted club.

The teams have been paired in the Scottish Cup, and their meeting on November 30 gives the foundation a chance to honour that link and raise more money - five years on from the first run.

Launching the fundraiser, Craig said: “Three months ago we decided to schedule the run on November 30, without any hope or possibility of ever realising this dream draw would land so perfectly in what is such an amazingly fitting tribute. Some would say it is written in the stars.”

The runners will go from Stark’s Park to Prestonfield and then watch the third round cup tie- and there is already £600 pledged to the online appeal at https://www.gofundme.com/f/run-for-aidan-in-aid-of-the-aidan-sutherland-foundation

It is the latest effort to raise funds for more research and support community groups in Aidan’s memory. Previous events have included a football game between two of Aidan’s former clubs, and his family have taken part in the London marathon multiple times, which inspired the first run for Aidan in 2019.

This month’s run spans around 28 miles starting at the ground of his boyhood club and ending at his adopted team in Linlithgow.

Craig, who lives in Kirkcaldy, and Aidan were close friends from their high school days, and they played in the teams, winning the under 19s league cup with Kirkcaldy YM 97s and regularly watched matches.

Launching the first run in 2017, Craig recalled the link to Linlithgow Rose: “His first game was a cracker and a day I will always remember. It was a special game as Linlithgow made history to be the first junior team to reach the last 16 of the William Hill Scottish Cup. It’s a day that will live in my heart forever and I’m glad I got to share it with my best friend.”