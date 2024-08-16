AIG Women’s Open: 50,000 golf fans set for St Andrews along with Tom Grennan & Fleur East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tens of thousands of golf fans are set to descend on St Andrews for the AIG Women’s Open.

The prestigious competition comes to the Home of Golf from August 21-25 and will feature the world’s best women golfers competing in an international line-up.

It is the final major of the year, and comes to the Old Course for the third time - Fife hosted it back in 2007 and 2013. Defending champion Lilia Vu, in-form Hannah Green, Olympic Gold medalist Lydia Ko, and home favourite Charley Hull will be among the elite golfers set to thrill fans across four days of Championship action.

Some 50,000 fans are expected to follow the action, and the organisers have teed up a host of entertainment off the course to add to the occasion as a 144-strong field battles it out for the coveted trophy.

Charley Hull of England is bidding for success at the IG Women's Open (Pic: Warren Little/Getty Images)

The event has a festival village, designed to generate a fun, vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. It will host everything from golf lessons, mini golf, footgolf, shopping, bars, food trucks from a range of diverse vendors and a sessions stage, featuring an entertaining line-up, from interactive golf sessions and player showcases to live music performances.

Saturday will feature a major concert starring Tom Grennan and Fleur East.

BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter Greenan has released three albums in recent years to establish himself as one of the biggest names in the music industry. He found huge success with his breakthrough album ‘Evering Road’, which included anthems ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’. His second album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ debuted at number one on the UK, and since then he has accumulated over 1.7 billion streams and over nine million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

East first captivated audiences as a finalist on The X Factor and has since built a successful music career with hit singles such as ‘Sax’ and ‘Favourite Thing’.

Tom Grennan headlines this weekend cocnert

Zoe Ridgway, championship director, said: “Since we announced that Tom Grennan is performing, we have seen an immediate impact on the types of fans who are buying tickets to attend.

“We are seeing almost as many women as men attending, while the average age of those coming to St Andrews has come down with an uplift in the number of junior and youth tickets allocated. This is important for creating greater diversity in the followership of the AIG Women’s Open and it will hopefully inspire them to have a long involvement in the sport.”

A gin trail is also being launched in St Andrews in the countdown to the competition.

Ben Lomond Gin has teed up six town bars to take the event beyond the fairways and give visitors a chance to discover a selection of specially curated cocktails.

Golf and gin fans can sample a selection of sensational gin cocktails, curated with St Andrews’ most skilled mixologists. They can go on a journey of discovery with a selection of cocktails including The Game Changer – the Official Serve of the AIGWO curated by PGA professional golfer, Hannah Davies, using fresh lemon, mint, ginger, pressed apple juice, sparkling lemon soda, and Ben Lomond Gin Original.

A number of St Andrews’ venues will offer the cocktails during the tournament, including Rusacks Hotel, Rouge, The Criterion, The Keys, The Rule and The Physician. Each will also stock Ben Lomond Gin Original as well as a selection of its flavoured gins.

John Grieveson, chief marketing Officer of Ben Lomond Gin owner Loch Lomond Group, said: “The Open and The AIG Women’s Open are two of the most prestigious tournaments in golf. This year, fans from around the world will descend on the home of golf, as they celebrate a captivating championship in an iconic setting.

“Our gin trail offers gin enthusiasts and golf fans alike the chance to enjoy new experiences off the fairway as they discover the remarkable versatility of gin. We are proud to work with the town’s popular venues to bring this vision to life and look forward to welcoming guests from across the globe to join us on this journey of exploration.”

The Scottish drinks brand will also have a dedicated bar within the tournament’s festival village.