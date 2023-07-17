AirBnB plan for former residential children’s home in historic Fife town

Whinstone House on South Street West, Falkland is seeking permission to undergo a transformation.

Mrs L. Fraser, of Kinghorn, has submitted plans to convert the former residential children’s home into housing accommodation to be used as an Airbnb.

According to the application, no structural or non-structural internal alterations needs to be carried out to make the transition. However, the property and decorations would be modernised for guests, and some changes made to the boundary wall.

The AirbnB would be close to the historic, and popular Falkland Palace (Pic: Google Maps)

Historic Falkland is a popular tourist destination. Falkland Palace, favoured by Mary Queen of Scots is nearby, and many scenes from the TV show Outlander were filmed in the village.