Advice Direct Scotland, which operates the national advice service energyadvice.scot, recorded 847 gas and electricity-related complaints in the Kingdom in the 12 months to May. Fife ranked fourth in Scotland for the number of disputes, behind South Lanarkshire, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Problems included bills, debts, and disconnections, as soaring energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis squeezed family budgets, the figures show.

In the past year, the charity provided 276 pieces of general energy advice and addressed an additional 571 specific concerns across the region. Billing issues were the most frequently reported particular problem, comprising a nearly third (29 per cent) of cases.

Energy bill queries have rocketed in Fife (Pic: TSPL)

Problems related to standard meters followed as the next most common issue, accounting for slightly more than 8 per cent of the reported cases. Debt/disconnections accounted for 8 per cent, while smart meters accounted for 6 per cent.

The findings come amid warnings that households still face high bills, despite regulator Ofgem recently lowering the energy price cap.

energyadvice.scot, provides free, practical advice and information on energy-related matters to anyone in Scotland - ranging from supplier enquiries, understanding the complaints process, and what to do if experiencing problems with energy bills.

Conor Forbes, director of policy with Advice Direct Scotland, said: “These figures highlight the alarming scale of the cost-of-living crisis. As the country's national energy advice service, we have witnessed significant demand from individuals in Fife seeking assistance for various issues, including bills, debts, and disconnections. It is crucial for people to know that they don't have to face these challenges alone, as a range of support options are available. If you find yourself rationing energy or struggling to afford other essentials, reaching out for help is essential.

“Despite the warmer weather, many individuals continue to face financial difficulties, and they should know that assistance is just a phone call away. Advice Direct Scotland offers a variety of services to provide free, practical, and impartial advice. Our advisors are available to assist with understanding energy bills and can direct individuals to relevant sources of support, ensuring they access all entitled benefits.”