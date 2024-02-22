Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The supermarket has eight vacancies in stores in the region as it looks to open mores and update others. The roles include full and part-time positions such as store assistant and assistant store manager.

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024.

Giles Hurley, chief executive, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard, and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi. We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and local sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

Aldi has launched a recruitment drive in Fife (Pic: Submitted)