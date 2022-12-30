Aldi teamed up with Neighbourly to donate 5,197 meals to the Kingdom’s community groups, charities and food banks as stores closed on Christmas Eve. Unsold fresh and chilled food was made available for collection in conjunction with local charity partners.

The supermarket will repeat the initiative when stores close early on December 31.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Christmas is always a busy time for charities and food banks, but this year was, without doubt, one of the busiest. The donations from Aldi are vital for so many people and we are really pleased to be working together to help those in need again this year.”

More than 5,000 meals have been donated by the supermarket, with more expected as stores close on Hogmanay

The festive food donations are part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations. The partnership began in 2019 and has resulted in more than 27 million meals being donated.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing charities and community groups in Fife this Christmas, helping them to provide warm and healthy festive meals to those in need.

“We know that the festive period will have been a particularly challenging time for so many this year which is why we also launched our Emergency Foodbank Fund – allowing us to support even more organisations at a time of heightened demand.”