Jill Riley, who celebrates her 15th year working at the discount supermarket this year, has shared her top tips on how to secure the newest Specialbuys, enjoy a quiet store experience and pick up the latest Scottish produce offers.

Jill’s top tips include:

Prefer a quieter shopping experience? The best day to shop is Tuesday, particularly before 10:00am and after 6:00pm.

Jill Riley celebrates her 15th year working at Aldi this year

There are 30%, 50% or 75% discount stockers are applied to products at various points throughout the day as they approach their best-before or use-by dates to help reduce food waste. Products such as rice, pasta, cereal and tinned food are also reduced by 30% if the packaging is imperfect.

Thursday is when Aldi’s ‘Fresh Weekly Offers’ are launched for meat and fish products

