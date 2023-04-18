News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
27 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
1 hour ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

Aldi top tips: Fife store boss reveals best times for shopping to grab bargains

A long-serving assistant store manager at Glenrothes’ Aldi store has revealed her top tips for securing the best deals in store this week.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST

Jill Riley, who celebrates her 15th year working at the discount supermarket this year, has shared her top tips on how to secure the newest Specialbuys, enjoy a quiet store experience and pick up the latest Scottish produce offers.

Jill’s top tips include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prefer a quieter shopping experience? The best day to shop is Tuesday, particularly before 10:00am and after 6:00pm.

Jill Riley celebrates her 15th year working at Aldi this yearJill Riley celebrates her 15th year working at Aldi this year
Jill Riley celebrates her 15th year working at Aldi this year
Most Popular

There are 30%, 50% or 75% discount stockers are applied to products at various points throughout the day as they approach their best-before or use-by dates to help reduce food waste. Products such as rice, pasta, cereal and tinned food are also reduced by 30% if the packaging is imperfect.

Thursday is when Aldi’s ‘Fresh Weekly Offers’ are launched for meat and fish products

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For middle aisle bargains, go on a Thursday or Sunday when the products are launched.

Related topics:AldiFifeGlenrothes