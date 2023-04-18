Aldi top tips: Fife store boss reveals best times for shopping to grab bargains
A long-serving assistant store manager at Glenrothes’ Aldi store has revealed her top tips for securing the best deals in store this week.
Jill Riley, who celebrates her 15th year working at the discount supermarket this year, has shared her top tips on how to secure the newest Specialbuys, enjoy a quiet store experience and pick up the latest Scottish produce offers.
Jill’s top tips include:
Prefer a quieter shopping experience? The best day to shop is Tuesday, particularly before 10:00am and after 6:00pm.
There are 30%, 50% or 75% discount stockers are applied to products at various points throughout the day as they approach their best-before or use-by dates to help reduce food waste. Products such as rice, pasta, cereal and tinned food are also reduced by 30% if the packaging is imperfect.
Thursday is when Aldi’s ‘Fresh Weekly Offers’ are launched for meat and fish products
For middle aisle bargains, go on a Thursday or Sunday when the products are launched.