Fife Coast and Countryside Trust is behind the call a number of fires on beaches across the Kingdom.

The charitable trust is particularly concerned about the use of pallets as a growing choice for firewood - and has launched the hashtag #unpalletable on social media to raise awareness of the dangers.

Pallets are filled with nails which can then be hidden in the sand.

A hashtag made of wooden pallets on West Sands, St Andrews to back the message behind #unpalletable launched by Fife Coast & Countryside Trust.

And they are especially hazardous long after the fire has been extinguished.

dhe trust is concerned that fires not properly extinguished can burn away under the sand for quite some time with the embers hiding their heat for much longer than many people may expect.

Tom Quayle, access and recreation manager, said: “The average wooden pallet holds around 60 nails sometimes up to 100mm long.

“Movements of the sand quickly cover and hide the nails and the ashes, but the nails remain, lurking menacingly just below the surface of the sands.

“Beach fires are often built on or near areas of high footfall which only increases the risks to the unwary – children, dogs, swimmers, surfers, horse riders, volleyball players or those just enjoying the feeling of sand between their toes.”He urged people to act responsibly on Fife’s beaches.

“One of life’s little pleasures is sitting on the beach enjoying a fire with friends,” he said.

“We want Fifers to enjoy summertime at the beach but just be aware of the potential hazards from fires.”

The trust is also urging local businesses to consider how their used pallets are disposed of and where they end up.

Fife Council can accept them from commercial operations, at Lower Melville Wood near Ladybank, Thornton Transfer Station and at Lochhead near Dunfermline, or the local authority can provide collection options throughout the region.