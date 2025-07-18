A warning has been issued after a rising number of people have been stung by jellyfish.

It came from RNLI lifeguards who have dealt with a number of cases in the Kingdom as people flock to local beaches.

They have spotted Lion’s Mane jellyfish - more commonly found in colder northern waters – at Elie Beach and also at west Fife in Kincardine, and have issued advice on what to do if you are stung.

Jellyfish are fairly common throughout the summer months in Scotland and it’s not unusual to spot them in blooms, either in the water or washed up along the coast. Moon jellyfish, which are translucent with four distinctive pinkish-purple spheres, are relatively harmless and have a mild sting whereas others, such as the large reddish Lion’s Mane jellyfish or Compass jellyfish, can cause painful stings.

RNLI lifeguards have spotted Lion’s Mane jellyfish at beaches in Fife (Pics: RNLI Lifeguards)

> How to tell if you’ve been stung

Stings can be painful and may cause redness, swelling or a stinging sensation. If this happens, let a lifeguard know straight away so they can keep an eye on you and provide first aid if needed.

> What to do next

Avoid rinsing with fresh water or any substances with alcohol as this can worsen the sting. Instead, use a card to gently scrape off any remaining tentacles, then head back into the sea between the RNLI’s red and yellow flags. The cold salt water will help to soothe the pain and deactivate any remaining stingers from releasing further venom.

If you start to feel unwell, or notice a rash or swelling, speak to a lifeguard immediately as it may be signs of an allergic reaction.

> Lifeguards

RNLI lifeguards are trained in casualty care and provide support for everything from jellyfish stings, BBQ burns and cuts, to more serious emergencies like suspected heart attacks, spinal injuries or anaphylactic shock. They are based at beaches across Fife.