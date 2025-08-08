Alert at popular Fife beach urges visitors not to go bathing or paddling

Visitors to a popular Fife beach have been urged not to bathe or paddle in the water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alert from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is for Kinghorn Harbour beach - the second to be put in place in a matter of weeks.

The environment watchdog said: “At Kinghorn Harbour Bathing beach on August 6, there has been a high result on a routine sample. We are currently advising against bathing or paddling. Authorities are working together to investigate this situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signs have been put up to alert visitors to the area, and the warning has been shared on social media by local councillors at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT).

Kinghorn Harbour Beach (Pic: M.C. Gilbert)

It comes just weeks after SEPA issued an alert for Kinghorn and Burntisland beaches after recording high microbiological contamination readings at both locations. It was issued on July 15 and was in place for two days before being lifted.

The warning sparked questions from Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, who wrote to Gillian Martin MSP, the Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, demanding to know the specific cause of the contamination, and highlighted the impact on businesses at the height of the summer tourism season.

The new alert only affects Kinghorn Harbour beach.