Alert at popular Fife beach urges visitors not to go bathing or paddling
The alert from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is for Kinghorn Harbour beach - the second to be put in place in a matter of weeks.
The environment watchdog said: “At Kinghorn Harbour Bathing beach on August 6, there has been a high result on a routine sample. We are currently advising against bathing or paddling. Authorities are working together to investigate this situation.”
Signs have been put up to alert visitors to the area, and the warning has been shared on social media by local councillors at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT).
It comes just weeks after SEPA issued an alert for Kinghorn and Burntisland beaches after recording high microbiological contamination readings at both locations. It was issued on July 15 and was in place for two days before being lifted.
The warning sparked questions from Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, who wrote to Gillian Martin MSP, the Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, demanding to know the specific cause of the contamination, and highlighted the impact on businesses at the height of the summer tourism season.
The new alert only affects Kinghorn Harbour beach.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.