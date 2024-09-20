Alert over parking ticket scam texts to Fife motorists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists in Fife have been warned over a possible scam involving text messages about unpaid parking tickets.

Fife Council issued the alert after reports people had been texted - something the local authority does not do. Suspected fraud can be reported to Police Scotland by calling 101, and advice is available from Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000 or online at www.consumeradvice.scot

Andy Paterson, lead consultant for car parking strategy and operations said: "Fife Council and other local authorities do not send text messages about outstanding Penalty Charge Notices. I would urge the public to ignore any such messages and avoid clicking links contained in the message.

"If you have received a Penalty Charge Notice, details of how to pay or appeal the Penalty can be found on the back of the PCN. PCNs can also be paid or appealed by visiting the Parking Fines section on Fife Council's website. “

Parking tickets issued by Fife Council cannot be paid through texts. If you have received such a message, do not click on the link or provide payment details.